Meet Ron - the latest hero to join the Strathcarron Hospice team
Ron is the Fankerton hospice’s mascot and has been named after the place he represents – Strathcar-Ron.
Welcoming the happy chappy on board, fundraising manager Jackie Johnston said: “He is in honour and celebration of all the local hospice heroes in the area whose fundraising enables us to continue giving our unique blend of specialist palliative care and love for people who need us, when they need us most.
"Kindly sponsored by our friends at Laurie Ross, our vision of Strathcar-Ron was to represent the super-hero efforts of our local community. Since joining the team, he has already spread so much joy and laughter amongst patients and their visitors, supporters of the Hospice, volunteers and staff."
Ron will also be turning up at fundraising events across the district in coming weeks and months – so look out for him this Friday when Strathcarron Hospice’s Big Birthday Tea Party takes place.
Celebrating 43 years since the hospice first opened to provide care for the people of Falkirk, Stirling, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, they are encouraging schools, businesses, groups and individuals to host a tea party or coffee morning to raise vital funds for the much-needed charity.
By fundraising for your hospice – which needs £14,632 daily to keep running – you help them care for people when and where they need them the most.
You can hold your tea party on or around April 19. Visit the hospice website for further information.
