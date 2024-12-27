Meet little Bailey Mulholland who was an early arrival for Letham couple on Christmas Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mum Jade Harvey may not have got to open her presents on Christmas day but the early arrival of her second son was the best gift she could have wished for.

Little Bailey William Mulholland wasn’t due until Hogmanay but obviously decided he wanted to get involved in the festive fun.

Arriving at 12.40pm and weighing 6lbs 11oz, he was one of five babies born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on December 25.

Jade, 25, and partner, Mycheal Mulholland, 32, already have a one-year-old son, Riley, as well as Michael’s daughter Harley, seven.

New arrival Bailey William Mulholland with mum Jade Harvey, dad Mycheal Mulholland and brother and sister, Riley and Harley. Pic: Michael Gillen

The family had got up for the children to open presents in their Letham home on Christmas morning but midway through Jade knew her new baby was in a hurry to arrive.

She said: “Harley was just opening her last present when I realised that I was in labour.

"It all then got a bit frantic trying to get everyone sorted and make arrangements for people to look after them. I never got to open any of my presents but wasn’t really thinking about that at the time.”

Jade said it was a quick, natural birth with only the assistance of gas and air.

She was allowed home on Boxing Day when she was finally able to open her gifts waiting under the Christmas tree.

Jade, who is a full-time mum, added: “It all happened really quickly although I’m a bit painful today. Bailey is doing really well, although he looks so tiny.

"Riley was really excited to see him and I’m sure Harley will be a great help as she is also excited about a new baby.”

She praised the staff in FVRH for all their care and who had done all they could to make the day special for mums and babies.

Jade said: “Bailey was given a little teddy bear and rabbit, and I got toiletries and chocolates. It was very kind.”

The new arrival is now preparing to meet his extended family, including Jade’s parents, Deborah and David Harvey, her grandad, David Harvey, great-gran Lorna Docherty, all from Bonnybridge, as well as his aunties, Skye Harvey and Debbie Mulholland.