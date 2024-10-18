McDougalls' Halloween: Frighteningly good fun for everyone at Larbert's Dobbie Hall
The popular children’s entertainers while bring their Halloween Party to the Main Street venue from 6pm on Thursday, October 24.
Star of the show, Auntie Aggie said: “We are very excited to come back to Larbert. The audiences are always so full of energy and love to join in with the singing and dancing.
“Come join The McDougalls this October for some Halloween fun. If you’ve never seen a McDougalls show before, you’re in for a treat – the whole family will love it.”
Packed with singalong songs and ghoulish games such as The Hokey Kokey, Incy Wincy Spider, and Head Shoulders Knees and Toes it’s wickedly entertaining day out for the whole family.
Wee ones can attend in their favourite Halloween costume to make it even more spooktacular.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.
