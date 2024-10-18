McDougalls' Halloween: Frighteningly good fun for everyone at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Max and Auntie Aggie return to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall next week as the McDougalls bring tricks and treats to town.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular children’s entertainers while bring their Halloween Party to the Main Street venue from 6pm on Thursday, October 24.

Star of the show, Auntie Aggie said: “We are very excited to come back to Larbert. The audiences are always so full of energy and love to join in with the singing and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come join The McDougalls this October for some Halloween fun. If you’ve never seen a McDougalls show before, you’re in for a treat – the whole family will love it.”

The McDougalls will be holding a Halloween Party for the whole family to enjoy in Larbert's Dobbie Hall (Picture: Submitted)

Packed with singalong songs and ghoulish games such as The Hokey Kokey, Incy Wincy Spider, and Head Shoulders Knees and Toes it’s wickedly entertaining day out for the whole family.

Wee ones can attend in their favourite Halloween costume to make it even more spooktacular.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.