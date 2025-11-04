McDonald's serves up Community Foundation cash for Strathcarron Hospice thanks to Rotary Club

A £5000 donation has been made to Strathcarron Hospice from McDonald's Community Foundation thanks to a nomination from The Rotary Club of Grangemouth. (Pic: contributed)

Strathcarron Hospice has received a £5000 cash boost thanks to the support of The Rotary Club of Grangemouth and the generosity of McDonald’s Community Foundation.

The hospice in Fankerton was nominated for the donation from the McDonald’s Community Foundation by the Rotary club as part of their ongoing community retail and fundraising partnership with Strathcarron.

The donation comes from proceeds of the fast food chain’s 10p paper bag charge collected in the Grangemouth restaurant.

The money will help the hospice continue its vital work providing specialist end-of-life care and support to people and their families across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Elliot Jardine, franchisee McDonald’s Restaurant, Grangemouth, said: “Strathcarron Hospice is a local charity close to our hearts and we give when we can. It is wonderful that every 10p paper bag purchased by our customers over the past year has generated an amazing £5000. That this money will go direct to caring for people when they need it the most, supporting the vital work Strathcarron Hospice across our local communities, is incredible”.

Fiona Hannah, Deputy Retail Manager at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to the customers and team at McDonald’s restaurant in Grangemouth and for the ongoing support of The Rotary Club of Grangemouth for keeping Strathcarron in their thoughts.

“As a hospice charity, Strathcarron must raise £19,452 every day to continue providing all our specialist end-of-life care services free of charge across the communities it serves. This charity nomination is thanks to the customers who shop and dine at McDonald’s restaurant in Grangemouth, so that this money will go directly to their local hospice to care for local people when they need us most is a wonderful gift.”

Stuart Comrie, spokesperson for The Rotary Club of Grangemouth said: “This latest fundraising effort is part of an ongoing community partnership with Strathcarron Hospice. As two local charitable organisations, we have come together to create inclusive, community-focused events that connect people, promote sustainability and raise awareness of the great work of the Rotary and Strathcarron, as well as raising money to ensure that our local hospice can continue to deliver their vital services for many years to come.”