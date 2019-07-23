McDonald’s serves up £3000 treat for brave Braes schoolgirl

Burger lovers have raised much-needed cash to help a brave Braes schoolgirl in her fight against cancer.

Customers in McDonald’s restaurants in Falkirk and Grangemouth, together with staff, have collected £3000 towards an appeal to fund life-saving treatment abroad for 12-year-old Ashlee Easton.

A pupil at Braes High, she was only six when first diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children.

She is currently going through chemotherapy, having relapsed for the second time last year.

Her family are trying to raise over £200,000 to enable them to access life-saving treatment abroad and prevent the cancer from returning.

Ashlee’s family have raised over £52,000 through various fundraising efforts.

The restaurants in Falkirk and Grangemouth raised money through collection cans and buckets, in addition to running raffles for the customers, giving away prizes such as £250 clothing vouchers, £200 travel vouchers and a cleaning hamper.

To continue working towards their target, Ashlee’s family has further fundraising activities planned, including a sold-out gin tasting evening at Polmont Masonic Lodge on Saturday, August 24, a Scottish evening at Zetland Masonic Lodge on Saturday,October 12, in addition to bag packing.

McDonald’s community manager Laura Doherty said: “When we heard about Ashlee’s situation, we were eager to help the family in any way we could and we’re delighted to have made a contribution to her future treatment.”

She added: “Thank you to all our customers who kindly donated and to the volunteers from our restaurant teams who gave their all to the fundraising efforts.”

Lisa Easton, Ashlee’s mum, said: “We’d like to thank all the volunteers from the McDonald’s restaurants in Falkirk and Grangemouth who gave their time and efforts, as well as all the customers. We are so grateful to everyone who has donated or supported our family and the money raised has brought us one step closer to our fundraising target.”

To find out more about neuroblastoma and how you can support Ashlee and her family, you can visit: https://solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/ashlee/.