McDonald’s in Falkirk and Grangemouth raise charity cash

Crew and customers from the three McDonald’s restaurants in Falkirk and Grangemouth have raised over £800 for Kidney Kids Scotland and the World Kidney Day campaign.

The restaurants raised the impressive amount by selling pens and organising a raffle where the top prize was a holiday to Majorca.

The three restaurants involved are owned and operated by local franchisee Elliot Jardine who has supported the charity for five years.

Across his group of eight McDonald’s restaurants in Stirling, Falkirk, Grangemouth, Alloa, Newbridge and Corstorphine, his team has raised an amazing total of £2359 for Kidney Kids Scotland this year.

Kevin Reid, business manager at McDonald’s in Falkirk Retail Park, said: “We’re thrilled with the amount of money raised across the Falkirk and Grangemouth restaurants. It’s really shows the good that can be done when everyone comes together.”