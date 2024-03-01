Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was attended by May Garrow’s extended family and the Lord Lieutenant of Falkirk and Stirling, Alan Simpson, whom she became firm friends with during King Charles III’s visit to the town last July.

King Charles made sure his and Queen Camilla’s card from Buckingham Palace arrived in plenty of time too.

May thoroughly enjoyed her day celebrating with family and friends in the town she has called home all her days.

May was delighted to receive her card from the King and Queen.

Born and brought up at 59 Corbiehall, May was the eldest child of labourer John Smith and dressmaker Christine, known as Teenie.

When May was chosen as Queen-elect at the Public School in 1936, she came home to find her mum in tears and feared the worst.

She explained: “Mum was chosen as Queen-elect in 1904 when she was at Kinneil Primary School. Her parents had to say no because her father was out of work and they had five other girls to feed and clothe.

“When I got home and saw her crying, I said it was okay if I couldn’t be queen. She looked up and said: Oh yes, you’ll be Queen.”

King Charles III was delighted to meet May Garrow at Kinneil Estate last July.

While May’s youngest sister Christine (84), who still lives in Bo’ness, was not yet born, Betty (95), who now lives in Canada, was also chosen as a fairy that year so it was a double whammy.

Teenie made Betty’s fairy dress but she travelled through to the Co-operative Society in Glasgow with May to get her Queen-elect gown.

The men of Corbiehall pitched in with the arch, designed to go over the main road, while the women went up to Kinneil Estate to pick the ivy and fern to cover it – and everyone pitched in to make the paper flowers.

Thanks to Teenie’s five sisters and their families, May’s tiara, bouquet and shoes were all purchased.

May was crowned Queen in 1936.

The shoes caused May the biggest problem.

She explained: “It was the first time I’d worn heels – they were only wee but I kept on wondering if I’d make it down the stairs!

“They’d also forgotten to take the paper out from inside the crown so it was a bit of a balancing act. A teacher came running up to me at the bottom of the stairs and took it out – it was much better for the rest of the day!”

May’s name was also changed to Mary in the official proclamation to avoid any confusion that the town had a May Queen! It coincided with the opening of the Queen Mary buildings at Corbie Hall and the Queen Mary liner being launched so May didn't mind.

May met the King with last year's Fair Queen Lexi Scotland.

Educated at the Academy, May knew Andrew Garrow from school but they didn’t start courting until they both attended a party in the town.

They married on January 4, 1945, in Craigmailen Church; just two days later, Andrew was posted to Africa, serving as a sergeant major for two years in the Army.

While he asked May to join him, she decided to continue her work as a counter clerk at the town’s post office.

On his return, the couple stayed with May’s auntie for a few months before setting up home, firstly in Baker Street and then Linlithgow Road.

Andrew initially worked as an engineer with Rolls Royce in Glasgow but, with May pregnant, he wanted to be closer to home and landed a job as an engineer with BP, where he worked until he retired in 1989.

The couple were blessed with three children; sadly their eldest Aileen died when she was just eight years old.

Andrew also passed away a week before Christmas in 2005, aged 80.

However, their children Pamela (70) and John (64) were on hand to celebrate mum’s big day on Saturday – along with her five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She also had a big smile on her face when the postman made a special delivery to her last week, with her card from the King.

Having worked part time as a counter clerk for the Post Office until she retired, it was one delivery May didn't want to miss!

While May’s hearing isn’t quite what it once was, she remains as sharp as a tack.

She said: “I do the cryptic crossword in the paper every day and I think that keeps my brain active; the grandchildren still phone me for help if they’re stuck!”

While admitting she couldn’t do without her inside toilet and central heating these days, May still gets herself up and dressed in the morning, makes all her own meals and does her own cleaning.

Asked for her secret, she said: “I’ve never had an alcoholic drink or smoked a cigarette all my days. I also used to enjoy home made soup and porridge every day.”

Up until a few years ago, she was the family’s home baker, made incredible tapestries and enjoyed knitting too. She still attends Bo’ness Old Kirk and enjoys day trips with her family.

May was also a talented writer and wrote many poems about life in Corbiehall, as well as her own life story.