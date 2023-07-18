The Mini Summer Festival organised by Dates-n-Mates Falkirk last Friday has been hailed a success. (Pic: submitted)

The Dates-n-Mates Falkirk event at The Union Inn on Friday came to life after months of planning with organisers hailing it a success. The mini festival featured a range of activities and entertainment including musical performances from Keynotes choir and It Takes Two. There were also garden games, a silent disco and a karaoke session.

A spokesperson for Dates-n-Mates Falkirk said that despite the wet weather it didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending. They said: “We were delgihted to have The Sensory Centre, Self-Directed Support, Neighbourhood Networks and Dial-a-Journey join us on the day to share information about all they do with those attending. We see the importance of information sharing and working alongside other organisations to offer our members the best opportunities and support. We were also joined by The Conservation Volunteers who ran nature walks along the canal and Cycle Without Age Falkirk who provided trishaw rides.

“The event was hosted in Auntie Katie’s at The Union Inn where the team went above and beyond with the service they provided. Dates-n-Mates host weekly social events, all coming from what the members would like to see happen, and after the success of Friday we are already being asked for our Mini Summer Festival to be an annual one.”