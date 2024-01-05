Matalan marvel: Fakirk singing store worker Carly coins in cash for charity with her vocal talents
Carly Toland raised £1207 for Home-Start – a charity close to her heart – through her singing prowess and generous donations from customers to Matalan, in Carron Road, Bainsford.
Carly, who has worked at the store for five years now, started volunteering at the Denny-based Home-Start in August last year and she is now a trustee on the board
and a member of the charity’s fund raising committee.
Over the last 18 months Carly’s confidence has soared and she managed to come second in a Matalan has Talent competition. The feedback from her performance
gave her the boost she needed to use her vocal skills to do some good for Home-Start, which offers unique tailored support to families with young children, and families
from all backgrounds, with different stories, and needs.