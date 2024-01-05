News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Matalan marvel: Fakirk singing store worker Carly coins in cash for charity with her vocal talents

A talented young singer has raised over £1000 for a vital charity which helps support families with young children.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Carly Toland raised £1207 for Home-Start – a charity close to her heart – through her singing prowess and generous donations from customers to Matalan, in Carron Road, Bainsford.

Carly, who has worked at the store for five years now, started volunteering at the Denny-based Home-Start in August last year and she is now a trustee on the board

and a member of the charity’s fund raising committee.

Carly Toland helped raise £1207 for the Home-Start charity with her vocal talents (Picture: Submitted)Carly Toland helped raise £1207 for the Home-Start charity with her vocal talents (Picture: Submitted)
Carly Toland helped raise £1207 for the Home-Start charity with her vocal talents (Picture: Submitted)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last 18 months Carly’s confidence has soared and she managed to come second in a Matalan has Talent competition. The feedback from her performance

gave her the boost she needed to use her vocal skills to do some good for Home-Start, which offers unique tailored support to families with young children, and families

from all backgrounds, with different stories, and needs.

Related topics:Home-StartTalent