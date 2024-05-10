Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of families flocked to Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry on Saturday and Sunday for the return of its popular Open Weekend.

Families were able to enjoy time on the water with canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, windsurfing, sailing and powerboating while those on dry land enjoyed kids’ activities, adventure talks, RNLI demonstrations, shopping and masses of food and drink.

It was the 10th anniversary of Port Edgar’s Open Weekend and visitors generously donated hundreds of pounds to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the RNLI.

Russell Aitken, Port Edgar Marina’s managing director, said: “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to see how the marina has evolved into such a popular destination for visitors over the years.