Massive splash for Port Edgar's 10th anniversary open weekend

By Julie Currie
Published 10th May 2024, 10:04 BST
Thousands of families flocked to Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry on Saturday and Sunday for the return of its popular Open Weekend.

Families were able to enjoy time on the water with canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, windsurfing, sailing and powerboating while those on dry land enjoyed kids’ activities, adventure talks, RNLI demonstrations, shopping and masses of food and drink.

It was the 10th anniversary of Port Edgar’s Open Weekend and visitors generously donated hundreds of pounds to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the RNLI.

Russell Aitken, Port Edgar Marina’s managing director, said: “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to see how the marina has evolved into such a popular destination for visitors over the years.

“The Open Weekend has played a big part in that and we’re grateful to everyone that made the effort to come to Port Edgar over the holiday weekend – despite the lack of sunshine!”

