Massed pipe band parade to mark the finale of Stirling 900 celebrations

A massive pipe band parade will provide a finale to celebrations marking 900 years of neighbouring Stirling being a Royal Burgh.

Next weekend brings to an end a year of events which has highlighted the area’s history and communities.

On Saturday, March 29 the parade will step off form the esplanade at Stirling Castle at noon.

Around 900 people, including 350 musicians and local community groups and organisations, will march an iconic route from the Castle through the city centre and over Stirling Bridge to Stirling Rugby Club.

Lord Provost Elaine Watterson and Pipe Major Scott Methven at Stirling Castle with children from Allan’s Primary School. Pic: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

Residents and visitors are being invited to line the streets of Stirling for the family-friendly parade, with lots of great vantage points along the route, which is expected to take around 45 minutes to complete.

Those in the parade will then gather on the pitch at Bridgehaugh for a large group photograph. Family members and friends are also welcome to enter the Rugby Club grounds, where there will be a range of food and drinks vendors available.

The evening before there will be a free showcase of Stirling’s dynamic and diverse culture at the Castle on Friday, 28 March – with the Stirling 900 celebrations concluding at a special ceilidh in the Albert Halls on the Saturday night.

Stirling Lord Provost, Elaine Watterson, said: “The finale parade will be a fitting way to cap a wonderful year of celebration for Stirling 900.

“Our people and communities have shaped the development of Stirling over the decades and centuries and it’s only right they take play a central role in our Saturday showpiece

“We look forward to seeing members of the public throng the streets on the parade route through some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, enjoying the spectacle of the pipe and military bands and our wonderful community groups and organisations.

“Our people have made Stirling such a unique and welcoming place to live, work, entertain and enjoy. We look forward to coming together as one on March 29.”

The City of Stirling Pipe Band will be at the forefront of the parade and Pipe Major Scott Methven said: “The parade is almost upon us and we can’t wait to play for the residents and visitors who will line the streets of Stirling to mark the end of the 900 celebrations.

“The response to our invite to come and play a part in this historic occasion has been wonderful, with bands and pipers the length and breadth of the UK set to join forces on March 29.

“It will be an amazing spectacle to see the pipe bands, other musicians and community groups making their way through the streets of the city from the Castle, over Stirling Bridge and onto Stirling Rugby Club. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are very excited to take part.”

The finale events are being supported by Persimmon Homes (East Scotland) who are the headline sponsors of the Stirling finale 900 celebrations.

