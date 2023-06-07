Marvellous Malky helps hospice with his one-man Grangemouth planter production line

Malcolm, known as Malky, Finlayson, 72, has been using his handy man skills to craft the creations in the back garden of his home in Brooke Street, Grangemouth for the last few weeks – producing them at a rate that would put more than a few companies to shame.

Before he created the flower boxes, Malky was crafting wooden Christmas trees – around 100 of them – for people and giving the cash to Strathcarron, a cause which is close to his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There’s not a person in this area who hasn’t had contact with someone who has been helped by the hospice, whether it’s a relative, friends or work mates. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law were both looked after by Strathcarron before they passed.”

One man flower box building "machine" Malcolm "Malky" Finlayson has helped to raise over £2000 for Strathcarron Hospice through his woodworking endeavours

Married to Isabel for 49 years – the couple celebrate their golden wedding anniversary next March – Malky worked as a handyman and then a fire and safety officer at ICI in Grangemouth for 29 years, before spending the rest of his official working life with a local plumbing firm.

"I’ve had more comebacks than Frank Sinatra,” he said, referring to the times he was asked to come out of retirement to help others out.

The idea for the planters came as he had a bit of time on his hands and was looking to expand on his wooden Christmas tree creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw people making these things on Facebook. Some of their flower boxes and planters looked a bit iffy to me so I thought I would have a go at it. Some of the first ones I made were also a bit iffy, but I built them strong enough and good enough.

"Everyone who has taken them away has seemed happy enough with them. I just ask for a minimum of £10 for each one and people usually give me more because it goes to Strathcarron.”

They must be – Malky has now made an incredible 160 flower boxes and counting. He also has a number of “bookings” to honour in his little book.

"I’m taking a wee break at the minute,” he said. “I will make more when I come back to it, but at a slower pace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malky admits he is far from a one-man operation with help coming from local firms – including Sidey, MGM Timber and IBT – supplying him with waste wood.

"I went to them with my begging face on,” laughed Malky, who still has a lot of local supplier contacts from his days with the plumbing firm.

There’s a great community spirit surrounding Malky’s efforts, with his neighbours Logan and Tracy allowing him to use their van to pick up the raw materials from the firms and his pal Willie Dickson – a former train driver – allowing him to store his finished products in his garage.

Even wife Isabel has been mucking in and lending a helping hand – albeit a hand she admits has picked up a few skelfs along the way.