Martial arts expert and police officers team up to run free Grangemouth self defence classes

Free self defence classes will start this month and run for the next seven weeks to give people all the skills and knowledge they need to avoid or deal with violent situations.

By James Trimble
Published 4th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:25 BST

The weekly classes, which will be run by top martial artist Martin Risk, take place at the Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm from Tuesday, May 16 to Tuesday, June 27.

The hour-long sessions are for those aged 12 and over and will also involve input from community police officers who will be in attendance.

A Bowhouse Community Association spokesperson said: “We would encourage people to come forward and learn the basic self defence skills. With more and more violence happening in and around Grangemouth, it would appear this has been needed for a long time.”

The self defence classes will take place at Bowhouse Community Centre
People can visit the Bowhouse Community Association Facebook page for more information or e-mail [email protected] to book a place.

