Members of Slamannan Parish Church wanted to do something to help those affected by the current cost of living crisis. After the church elders discussed options with other community groups they came up with an initiative to launch a new food support provision primarily for the villages of Limerigg and Slamannan.

They decided to call it Martha’s Pantry and it opened last week with Slamannan Primary headteacher Lorna Hart cutting the ribbon on the new facility which is based in the village’s community centre in Bank Street.

Organisers explained the name Martha’s Pantry comes from Martha in the New Testament Gospels, adding: “She not only loved the teaching of Jesus, but who was always prepared to stay in the background cooking meals and seeing to everyone, making her service to others a practical reality. The aim of Martha's Pantry is to provide help with food provision to households in need.”

The opening of Martha's Pantry organised by Slamannan Parish Church by the village's primary school headteacher, Lorna Hart.

Reverend Monica MacDonald said it would be a "dignified food response" so as not to take away the dignity of those they are serving but they want people to tell them their needs and allow them to choose how they can be served.

She added: “As a church community, we simply cannot turn a blind eye to the needs of the people in the villages that make up our Parish. With God’s help, we will do our very best to serve them by bringing some relief to their already strained financial means."

Martha's Pantry is now open to the public - either through referral by local partners – primary school, family worker, doctors, chemist – or through the Wednesday Walk-in Service. Enquiries can be made via email to [email protected] with all enquiries dealt with in confidence.