Marjory McLachlan: Memorial service for former Lord Lieutenant

Mrs McLachlan was the Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk from 2005 until 2017 when she retired.

During that time she represented HM The Queen at numerous events and investitures.

Mrs McLachlan was also called upon to liaise with local units of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army, Royal Air Force and their associated cadet forces during her service.

The youngest child of Walter Alexander, who founded the bus builders in Camelon, she was married to Colin for over 58 years and the couple had two daughters, Jane and Katy, four granddaughters and one great-grandson.

A keen golfer, she was a member at Glenbervie for almost six decades and was lady captain.

Her other sporting love was curling and as well as being a member of the Falkirk club, Mrs McLachlan was president of the ladies branch of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club in 1989/90 and captained a tour to North America in 1991. She was also Scotland’s representative on the World Curling Federation.

She was a member of Falkirk Bridge Club for over 40 years and was president in 2009-11.

Charity work was also important to her and she was chairman of the local Save the Children and British Sailors committees.

Mrs McLachlan passed away, aged 78, on October 19, 2020 in Strathcarron Hospice.

At the time of her death current Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson was one of many people paying tribute.

He said: “I remember Marjory as someone who was always full of life.

“She was full of ideas and when she wanted something done, she had a positive attitude that took others along with her. She also had an abundance of energy and none of us will forget her wonderful infectious laugh.

“Our lives were the better for knowing her and her loss is deeply felt.”

Covid has delayed the holding of a memorial service but it will now take place on Friday, July 1 at the Church of the Holy Rude in Stirling at 11am.