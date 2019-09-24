Mariners offer support for those affected by collapse of Thomas Cook

Officials at a junior football club are offering free entrance to their next match to those affected by the shock closure of travel agents Thomas Cook.

Camelon Juniors play Crossgates Primrose at Carmuirs Park this Saturday with a 2.30pm kick off.

The committee are inviting those who lost their jobs and those who have had their holiday cancelled to come along.

Those employed by the company should make themselves known at the gate and holidaymakers who had their holidays cancelled should bring their bookings.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone at Camelon Juniors FC was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Thomas Cook’s demise. We feel especially for local people who worked for the company, and those who have had their holidays cancelled as a direct result.

“There’s obviously nothing we can do for the company, but we can do something for the local people affected.

“We look forward to welcoming you and hopefully taking your mind off things at least for 90 minutes.”