Mariner gym prepares to reopen in Camelon centre

Gym users will again be able to use facilities at the Mariner Centre in Camelon from Friday.

After a four-month upgrading project, the health and fitness area has now been completed at a cost of £1.2 million.

Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) confirmed that the second stage of redevelopment work inside the centre has been completed following on from the 2018 works which saw the relocation of the café, a new entrance/reception area, Great Mariner Reef soft play and changing facilities.

The new-look gym and fitness facilities includes some innovative amenities such as Scotland’s first fully immersive Les Mills

TRIP Studio.

In the upstairs area formerly used by the reception and café, the gym has almost doubled in size with over 65 stations available with dual use equipment, functioning training rig and functional training equipment.

The new Shapemaster Hub, with 12 pieces of power assisted equipment, is for customers with long-term medical conditions or those wanting to be more active and who are not currently catered for with traditional high-energy kit.

Falkirk’s physical activity referral programme, Active Forth, also has a new office within the centre. A second fitness studio will allow an expansion of the already popular fitness class programme.

Project leader Carol Whyte said “I can’t wait for our customers to get back into the gym and try out all the amazing new equipment. We are also expecting the Les Mills Trip to prove very popular.

“Our staff have all been fully trained up in all the new kit, and can’t wait to share the benefits with our customers.”