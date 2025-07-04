Mariner Centre turns 40 in 40 pictures

HM The Queen arrived to carry out the ceremony on July 5, 1985.

Despite typical Scottish weather with heavy rain, crowds turned out to see Her Majesty, lining the streets around the building in Glasgow Road.

As well as unveiling a plaque and signing the visitors book, the Queen toured the building to see the leisure pool – which even had a palm tree, and the sports hall where she met many of the staff and invited guests.

These included those involved in the centre’s construction and the day-to-day running, as well as local politicians and members of the community.

Over the years it has had several makeovers.

Gone are the public bar and sun beds which were in the original building, replaced with an upgraded cafe area.

In 2016 it was announced that the main sports hall would close and be turned into a giant soft play area, known as the Great Mariner Reef. It officially opened in 2018.

The original entrance was changed when it was decided to extend the gym areas making a large Circuit Club and three other studios. The swimming pool now has a changing village rather than separate male and female changing, to improve access for those with young children.

However, a question mark now hangs over its future as Falkirk Council looks at a new way of providing sports and leisure provision.

It’s plan is for a new £35 million leisure hub in the centre of Falkirk with several smaller centres around the district.

The proposal, first unveiled in June 2024, looks like it could spell the end for both the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex in their current form.

