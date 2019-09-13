Margaret is Falkirk district’s latest centenarian

Celebrating a very special birthday in style today is Newcarron Care Home resident Margaret Turnbull.

Her centenary was marked by a party where she was surrounded by family, friends and residents of the home where she has lived for the last two years.

As the oldest member of her family, she was joined by the youngest, little Ailsa Burt who turned one only two days earlier.

Margaret was born on September 13, 1919 the youngest child of Margaret and Robert Bell.

She grew up in the family home in Kennard Street, Falkirk, with sisters Cathy and Nan, along with brother Jim.

Her schooling took place at nearby Victoria Primary.

When the time came for her to go to work her first job was in the brass works where she worked in the offices.

She later moved to the Water Board offices at Brockville with her role in the treasurer’s department.

It was there she was to meet her husband, Bill – and it was certainly a case of marrying the boss as he was the organisation’s treasurer.

The couple set up home in Dunbar Avenue, Stenhousemuir, moving into their newly-built house where Margaret would remain until she was 98. Marrying later in life, the couple had no children but enjoyed the company of their extended family.

Sadly Bill died several years ago in his 70s.

Margaret was a regular worshipper at the Methodist Church in James Street, which later became Grahamston United Church, attending every Sunday until recently.

She was also an avid reader but her real love was travel.

Nieces Sheila Cook and Fiona Carson recalled how she would travel extensively throughout Europe, often by train, at a time when most people’s summer holidays were spent closer to home at the Scottish seaside resorts.

She also loved her West Highland terrier who was a faithful companion and her room is adorned with photographs of this breed of dog, including a beautiful bedspread which was one of her birthday gifts.

When asked the secret of her long life, Margaret said: “Good family and friends.”

Her family, including Sheila, Fiona, Kathryn and David Burt, and Alasdair Cook who were able to attend on the day, said they were overwhelmed by the celebrations organised by the home.

Fiona said: “What they have done for Margaret is absolutely wonderful and we cannot thank them enough.”