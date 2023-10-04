Two dads stretched themselves to the limit to complete a marathon raising funds for a charity which had provided support for both their families.

Radio journalist Craig Turnbull, 34, was running the Loch Ness Marathon on Sunday in memory of his little daughter Layla, who sadly died in February aged only 15 months.

Layla and her twin sister Sophia were born six weeks early in October 2021. Although Sophia, who weighed 4lbs 12.5oz at birth spent only one week in neonatal, Layla faced many complex issues after being born weighing only 3lbs 9oz.

She spent most of her short life in hospital, mainly in Glasgow Sick Children’s Hospital, and that was when Craig and his GP wife Kimberley, 31, discovered the support provided by the charity Ronald McDonald House Glasgow (RMHG).

Craig and Kimberley Turnbull with daughters Sophia and Layla. Pic: Contributed

They were able to be close to Layla rather than commuting from their Larbert home and ot allowed them to make many memories with their girls.

Craig’s friend Graeme Beck, also of Larbert, was running and fundraising for the charity too. In 2017, Graeme and his wife Daryl also stayed in RMHG for ten weeks when their son Aiden was born.

The pair completed the course in just over five hours with both agreeing that the run was “emotional, with stunning views and difficult bits”.

Craig said: “There was a real mixture of emotions crossing the finishing line = but i think the outstanding feeling was a sense of relief and pride at being able to say we had done it for Layla.

Graeme Beck and Craig Turnbull both completed the Loch Ness Marathon at the weekend for Ronald McDonald House Glasgow. Pic: Contributed

"It was very hilly course and the climb at 20 miles was brutal on the legs but we did it in five hours and five minutes.

"It was great having Kimberley and Graeme’s wife Daryl and my mum and dad cheering us on as we approached the finish and other family cheering us on from afar. We couldn’t have done it without all their love and support.

"We’ve raised more than £4500 for Ronald McDonald House which is absolutely incredible so thanks to everyone who has donated and so pleased for it to go to such a worthy cause In Layla’s memory.”