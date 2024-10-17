Mandie Malcolm: Remembering the vivacious young woman who was always perfectly frank about her cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the story that I’ve spent years hoping I’d never have to write. But sadly, I also knew that it was inevitable and that one day I would need to tell our readers that the vivacious, spirited and wonderful Mandie Malcolm had died.

She did everything possible to stay with us: undergoing gruelling treatment for the breast cancer that was diagnosed just weeks after her 25th birthday but still making time and energy to fight for others who weren’t fortunate enough to get the medication she had received.

Mandie also managed to complete not one but two bucket lists of places she wanted to go and things she wanted to do.

And all of them were with either her husband Ross, family or wide circle of friends by her side.

The family of Mandie Malcolm has revealed details of her funeral. Pic: ITV/Lorraine

Family was always hugely important to Mandie. From the first time we met in January 2017, her conversations were filled with details about her parents, John and Pauline Stevenson, twin brother Gary, sister-in-law Laura and sister Nicola.

Later there were mentions of a young man who very quickly had found a place in her heart, Ross Malcolm, and then the joy of the arrival of her beloved nephew and niece, Noah and Millie.

She wrote: “My family are my inspiration and the backbone to helping me have such a great outlook in life.”

But there was one other little person who was very special to Mandie, her pug Frank, who accompanied her everywhere, apart from her hospital stays. But he was always there when she returned home to snuggle in as she recovered from chemotherapy.

Mandie Malcolm appearing on the Lorraine show in March to discuss breast cancer treatment postcode lottery. Pic: ITV/Lorraine

All these people and adventures were chronicled for several years in the column Mandie wrote for the Falkirk Herald. Entitled Perfectly Frank, it allowed us all into the world of a young woman living with a terminal condition.

From that first meeting I had with Mandie in the M&S cafe at Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, I was struck by how eloquently she spoke about her condition and the reality of day-to-day living with rounds of treatment and hospital appointments.

She allowed me to tell her story but I knew immediately that people would want to hear it in her own words. I clearly remember saying to her: “Don’t dismiss this idea straight away, but would you like to write a monthly column for the Falkirk Herald.” Her reply was an instant “yes”.

There was always a thrill when her email popped into the inbox detailing what Mandie had been up to that month.

Mandie and Ross Malcolm on their wedding day in January 2020 with Frank the pug. Pic: Emma Gray

They told of trips around the world, including Australia and to the United States, running a marathon and meeting lots of celebrities.

Yet it wasn’t all about expensive visits. “In life it’s the simple things that are sometimes the most special,” she wrote.

But more importantly they revealed her tenacity and straight-talking about this cruel disease.

And who can forget the time she ticked the box indicating she was a terrorist on her United States travel form. Her slip up required a trip to London to get a US visa and a rescheduling of the holiday plans she had with Ross – we’ll not talk about the several hundred additional pounds that it cost them both.

How we first told Mandie's story in January 2017. Pic: National World

There was always the good news when she was able to celebrate another birthday with twin Gary but said: “Never take a birthday for granted, nobody knows when their last one will be.”

She would also send us images to go with her column, writing: “Pictures are memories and my biggest treasures.”

Mandie – and Frank – became known through her writing and she said: “The kindness I have received from lovely people in Falkirk has blown me away and I am proud to live in this community.”

Since news of her death, I’ve taken time to look back at these columns: they’ve made me laugh and cry in equal measure.

Mandie, who grew up in Redding and went to St Mungo’s High School, appreciated everything the NHS did for her, as well as the many charities which support cancer patients.

She told how she and her mum received support from the Maggie’s Centres in Edinburgh and then Forth Valley.

Mandie ran a half marathon and a full marathon to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

In October 2017 she wrote: “A year ago I visited Strathcarron and I left feeling inspired and touched at the work they do. It is such a fantastic place and there is no better feeling than giving a little back for such a worthy cause.”

Mandie died in Strathcarron on October 8.

While appreciating all the NHS does, Mandie was also a strong advocate for improved treatment for breast cancer patients. Earlier this year she appeared on the Lorraine TV show to talk about the postcode lottery of access to medicine, following the approval last December of Enhertu for use on the NHS in Scotland.

However, the drug has not been licensed for use by NHS England.

Mandie received the drug 17 times and said it had a profound impact on her.

She told presenter Lorraine Kelly: “The difference it has made to my life is incredible. Before receiving it I was bedridden with tumours on my liver and my spine.

"I wasn’t living, only existing. In reality, I was dying.”

She also spoke in the Houses of Parliament to MPs, pointing out the disparity for patients south of the border.

However, shortly after that appearance the treatment was no longer effective for Mandie and her oncology team began looking at other options.

Sadly, these only gave her a few more months with her loved ones.

In her final column for the Falkirk Herald, Mandie wrote these inspiring words: “Always have hope, if you have hope you will always find a way to carry on even at life’s most challenging of times.

“Always keep your loved ones close to laugh and enjoy the good times with and to help you through the difficult times.

"The mind is a powerful tool so always try to have a positive outlook and remember that tomorrow is always a new day.

"Life never turns out the way you think it will.

"I have met two loves of my life (my husband and pug Frank), managed to travel a lot of the world, ran a marathon and ticked off two bucket lists, all whilst living with secondary cancer.

"I will definitely be adding to this. I look back at what I have achieved and feel proud.

“Always be kind, a small act of kindness goes a long way and is much appreciated.”

Sadly Mandie’s time with us was cut far too short but that very fragility of life was something that she had understood from her earliest diagnosis.

"Cancer doesn’t care too much about who you are and what age you are, it makes me cherish the times with loved ones. Medicine is continuing to advance and is catching up with cancer, however the reality is I do remind myself that tomorrow is unfortunately not promised to anyone.”

*Mandie’s funeral takes place on Saturday, October 19 in Falkirk Crematorium, Camelon, at 11.15am.