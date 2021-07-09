Man, 55, climbs equivalent height of Mount Everest on Falkirk gym's StairMaster machine

Dave Lawrence reached the 8849-metre – or 58,070-step – mark today at Falkirk’s Xercise4Less gym in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

To date, the retired firefighter has raised £3375 for the Fankerton palliative care facility, having pushed his body to the limit to ascend what amounts to 3871 floors of the average house in less than 12 hours.

Dave hopes his daring fundraising feat, for which he trained for 15 hours every week for over a year, will coin in even more cash on behalf of Strathcarron, a cause he holds dearly.

Dave Lawrence climbed the equivalent height of Mount Everest on a Stairmaster machine at a Falkirk gym for Strathcarron Hospice. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Prior to setting foot on the machine as part of his challenge, the highest number of steps he had taken in five hours during his training programme was 32,000.

Detailing why he had chosen to take on the gruelling fundraising mission in the first place, Dave said: “I want to try and raise awareness of the incredible service that Strathcarron Hospice provide for the people of Forth Valley and beyond.

“The difference they make to people's lives during very difficult circumstances is immeasurable. Strathcarron is a charity very close to my family’s hearts so please support my challenge and donate whatever you can as anything we can raise together can make such a huge impact on people's lives when they need it the most.

“As an independent hospice, Strathcarron cares for over 1400 people every year at a time when both they and their family need it most.

“The hospice philosophy is about living until you die and the team ensure people have every opportunity to achieve their goals right up until the last moment.

“To do this, the charity needs to raise raise over £12,900 a day to keep its services running. Please support me as I challenge myself for Strathcarron Hospice.

“Just £24 can pay for one hour of nursing care and really will make a difference.”

Click here to donate.

For further information on Strathcarron and the care it provides, visit its website.

