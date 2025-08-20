Mallards, ladies and gentleman: Grangemouth Duck Race is back for 2025

By James Trimble
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Grangemouth’s Grange Burn is about to be filled with floating yellow plastic items for yet another year.

No, it’s not industrial pollution, it’s Grangemouth Duck Race 2025.

The event, organised by Friends of Zetland Park takes place from 11am on Saturday, September 13 with £100 up for grabs for the lucky duck who comes first, £50 for second and £30 for third.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ducks are available now at £2 each from the park’s popular Wee Coffee Cabin if people want to secure their little yellow racer in time for the big day.

Hurry up or I'll shoot - one spectator threatens her entrant with a water skoosher if it doesn't get a shift on at last year's Grangemouth Duck Race (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)placeholder image
Hurry up or I'll shoot - one spectator threatens her entrant with a water skoosher if it doesn't get a shift on at last year's Grangemouth Duck Race (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

This year’s proceeds will split between the Grangemouth Children’s Day, Friends of Zetland Park and the Zetland Park Rose Garden Volunteer group.

Last year’s big winners were first placed Allan Matheson, runner-up Janet Walker and third place S Corrie.

Friends of Zetland Park confirmed the 2024 race helped to coin in over £1300 for the Grangemouth Children's Day funds.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

Related topics:Grangemouth
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice