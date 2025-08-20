Mallards, ladies and gentleman: Grangemouth Duck Race is back for 2025
No, it’s not industrial pollution, it’s Grangemouth Duck Race 2025.
The event, organised by Friends of Zetland Park takes place from 11am on Saturday, September 13 with £100 up for grabs for the lucky duck who comes first, £50 for second and £30 for third.
Ducks are available now at £2 each from the park’s popular Wee Coffee Cabin if people want to secure their little yellow racer in time for the big day.
This year’s proceeds will split between the Grangemouth Children’s Day, Friends of Zetland Park and the Zetland Park Rose Garden Volunteer group.
Last year’s big winners were first placed Allan Matheson, runner-up Janet Walker and third place S Corrie.
Friends of Zetland Park confirmed the 2024 race helped to coin in over £1300 for the Grangemouth Children's Day funds.