Malaysian man looking for former Falkirk pals almost 50 years later

Peter OK Yong (67) got in touch with The Falkirk Herald via e-mail to see if the newspaper could help him get back in touch with his old friends – including a woman from the Stenhousemuir area.

Peter, who lives in Kota Kinabalu, in Sabah, Malaysia, stayed in Scotland from 1976 to 1977 while he was studying aircraft maintenance at Air Service Training at Perth Airport.

Peter OK Yong with Catherine, known as Irene, Gilchrist back in 1976

He said: “During my stay there, I befriended Irene Gilchrist – her first name was actually officially Catherine – a nurse by profession. She stayed with her parents in Stenhousemuir.

“I had to return to Malaysia after my studies. We did continue to keep in touch via letters for a while, but then the letters stopped coming and thereafter I lost all contact.”

