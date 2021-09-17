Malaysian man looking for former Falkirk pals almost 50 years later
A former student who left Scotland for his home in Malaysia back in 1977 is now looking to get back in touch with the friends he made in the Falkirk area.
Peter OK Yong (67) got in touch with The Falkirk Herald via e-mail to see if the newspaper could help him get back in touch with his old friends – including a woman from the Stenhousemuir area.
Peter, who lives in Kota Kinabalu, in Sabah, Malaysia, stayed in Scotland from 1976 to 1977 while he was studying aircraft maintenance at Air Service Training at Perth Airport.
He said: “During my stay there, I befriended Irene Gilchrist – her first name was actually officially Catherine – a nurse by profession. She stayed with her parents in Stenhousemuir.
“I had to return to Malaysia after my studies. We did continue to keep in touch via letters for a while, but then the letters stopped coming and thereafter I lost all contact.”