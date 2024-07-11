Make some noise about music workshops and lessons in Falkirk's libraries

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
The days of speaking in whispers in our libraries has been consigned to the past.

Nowadays people are encouraged to engage as much as possible and during the summer holidays they are even hosting music workshops for all ages.

Last month, as part of Making Music Day on June 21, musicians were encouraged to come along to Falkirk Library and serenade those using the services.

The latest attraction will see family workshops at Falkirk – with sessions in Grangemouth and Larbert to come soon. The first takes place on Saturday, July 20.

Sarah Glover was one of those performing at Falkirk Library on Making Music Day 2024. Pic: Michael Gillen

There are also lessons in the guitar and the ukulele available in Falkirk and Grangemouth.

And the best news is that they are for all ages, as well as being free.

The family workshops last 45 minutes.

The guitar and ukulele lessons are for eight-12 years, 12-16 and 17-plus.

There are also ASN music sessions for eight to 12 years and 13-18.

You can book you free slot here

