Make a Will this October and support Strathcarron Hospice

Strathcarron Hospice has partnered with a number of local solicitors and estate planners who have kindly agreed to waive their fee and write or update your will in return for a donation to the charity this month.

The Make a Will Month campaign has been sponsored by Cruse Wealth Management – financial planners – and the Cruse team is generously offering free consultations to ensure both you and your family are financially protected today and in the future.

The suggested donation is £120 for a single will, which can pay for five hours of nursing care at the hospice.

Julie Hannon, of Cruse Wealth Management, said: “This is now the third year that we’ve supported the campaign and last year it raised over £20,000 for the hospice.

“This is a fantastic amount and actually helped with end of life care for over 43 local people.

“We are delighted to be supporting the campaign again this year and hope it’s another great success for Strathcarron.”

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, added: “This month provides a great opportunity to people to get their affairs in order whilst supporting their local hospice.

“Many people put off writing their will because it’s generally not something we want to think about.

“However, it is something that we should all have in place so that our wishes are known and our family is protected.”

To find out more about Strathcaron’s Make a Will Month click here