Make a stand: Falkirk village football club take a shot at creating a new spectator facility

A local football club is looking for the nod from Falkirk Council to create a new spectator stand at their ground.

Dunipace Football Club lodged an application with the local authority on Tuesday, August 27 to construct the facility at Westfield Park, Town House Street, Denny.

A decision on the proposal will be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than Saturday, October 26.

Nicknamed the Pace, the club was formed in 1888 and plays in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.