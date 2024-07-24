Majority of responding residents in favour of Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme
The GFPS published an engagement feedback Report following a number of events held in March in advance of the scheme notification process.
A total of nine engagement events were held, which allowed local people and business owners to view the final proposed design, ask questions to experts and learn about how the proposed scheme might affect them.
A feedback survey was available to complete online and after all the engagement events and asked participants about the need for the scheme, their satisfaction with the design and any comments they had for the project team.
The engagement feedback report, which details the results from this feedback survey, is now available to view on the GFPS website.
Overall, 73 per cent of respondents – a total of 65 people – agreed with the need for a flood scheme, while nine percent – eight people – did not agree with the need for a scheme.
Additionally, 70 per cent of respondents, a total of 62 people, stated they were either “extremely satisfied”, “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the final proposed design of the scheme.
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended our engagement events and completed our feedback survey either in-person or online.
"The feedback report gives us an idea of how those who are affected feel about the scheme and what else we need to work on over the coming months. We are thankful for the continued involvement and interest from residents and businesses who may be impacted by the flood protection scheme.”
A full analysis of the results for the feedback survey can be seen in the feedback report.
Now the consultation period for GFPS has ended – it closed on June 16 – the next stage of the statutory process will see the council work with objectors in the coming weeks and months to resolve objections where possible and develop a way forward.
It is expected the council will make a further decision on the scheme early in 2025.
