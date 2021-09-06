Major Mick's Tintanic II back on Falkirk waters

Retired Scots Dragoon Guards Major Michael Stanley, better known as Major Mick, was back on local waters this week, having been at The Falkirk Wheel last month. Picture: Michael Gillen

Major Michael Stanley, aka Major Mick, is touring waterways around the UK with his new and improved Tintanic II following huge success in his first homemade tin vessel – Tintanic – during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.

On Friday the 80-year-old returned to the local area for the second time in a matter of weeks to sail on the Forth and Clyde Canal around the iconic Kelpies sculptures.

Last month he and his vessel had paid a visit to The Falkirk Wheel in his efforts to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country's leading dementia research charity.

His visit to the Kelpies was his last Scottish stop on his fundraising tour.

Major Mick was inspired to take on his new challenge after seeing the devastating effect the condition had on his friends and family.

Through his fundraising efforts he aims to raise £20,000 for the charity, which funds world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia to help almost one million people currently living with the condition in the UK.

To sponsor Major Mick visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/majormick-tintanic

