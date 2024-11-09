A mutual love of dogs led to a connection online for Eilidh Dunnet and Jamie Henderson.

They’d separately moved out of Edinburgh to Burntisland in Fife, so they could get more time and space with their dogs.

So it was a paw-fect match when they started talking online, leading to their first date last August, a walk with the dogs – Eilidh's three-year-old Westie Cross Juno and Jamie’s three-year-old deerhound collie cross Cashew.

The couple and their four-legged friends quickly formed a strong bond and on March 30 this year Arbroath native Jamie (36) popped the all-important question.

Jamie Henderson and Eilidh Dunnet chose a beautiful setting for their wedding on September 28.

Eilidh (39), who is originally from Dollar, said: “We both enjoy hillwalking so we’d gone away for the weekend to a cottage on the Glenelg Peninsula.

“We decided to bag a munro when we were there and Jamie proposed at the top of Beinn Sgritheall. We’d been talking about it so, of course, I said yes!

“We celebrated with a flask of coffee at the summit but Jamie had stashed a bottle of champagne in the cottage for us that night.”

Trying to decide on a venue for their wedding, the dogs once again played a part in their decision.

The Abbey provided a beautiful venue for the wedding ceremony on the island.

“We were looking for somewhere in this area as it’s now our home and we wanted it to be a natural setting,” said Eilidh.

“One of our favourite walks is at the point in Burntisland – it’s a big field, used by a lot of dog walkers, which has a great view of Inchcolm Island.

“Jamie’s an archaeologist and I work in communications; we both love the outdoors so we didn't want to get married in a big hotel.

“Looking over to Inchcolm, we decided to investigate if we could get married there instead.”

Recreating that iconic Titanic moment, luckily this love story had a far happier ending!

Having been on the Maid of the Forth years ago, the couple took a boat trip out to the island to explore the venue – and fell in love with it.

Thanks to the Maid of the Forth team and Inchcolm Weddings, their dream to get married there came true on September 28 – with 65 of their closest family and friends enjoying the day.

Eilidh said: “I was hiding up in the captain’s wheelhouse during the boat ride over so I could make my entrance at the ceremony.

“It was a really fun part of the day as the guests were able to enjoy a wee drink, while enjoying a different perspective of the bridges.

Eilidh took the helm as she hid out in the captain's wheelhouse!

“We then had an hour and a half on the island, with the ceremony taking place in the old refectory at the Abbey. It’s a beautiful venue, with big windows down one side so the lighting is incredible and it was lovely for the photos.”

Eilidh and Jamie continued the fun by playing the Jurassic Park theme tune while they were signing the register.

“We both enjoy the film and thought it would be fun to see how long it took people to guess the song,” she said.

The Maid of the Forth team then set up a drinks reception table so that the party could enjoy some fizz after exploring the island, prior to the boat journey home and a reception later that day at Burntisland Parish Church Hall.

Eilidh added: “People said it was the best wedding they’ve ever been to – from our oldest relatives to our youngest friends.

“We had so much fun and can’t thank the team at Inchcolm Weddings and Maid of the Forth enough for everything that they did to ensure it ran so smoothly.

While the dogs didn't attend, they did have a starring role!

“It was an incredible day and we see the island every time we take the dogs to the Point – so we’ll never forget it!”

While the couple’s dogs did not take part in the ceremony, they did have a starring role of sorts.

Eilidh’s brother Fergus Dunnet, an artist and maker, crafted a cake topper of the pooches as a reminder of what led them to each other.

Sarah Wylie, Maid of the Forth operations manager, was delighted to play a part in the day.

She said: “We’ve hosted more than 300 weddings on Inchcolm Island over the past 30 years, working closely with Inchcolm Weddings.

“We’d like to say a huge congratulations to Eilidh and Jamie, who made it a day to remember. Their wedding was filled with joy, stunning views and a drinks reception on the island.

“And the Jurassic Park theme made it truly unique and unforgettable!

“Thank you, Eilidh and Jamie, for choosing the Maid of the Forth and Inchcolm Island for your special day.”