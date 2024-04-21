Maggie's Forth Valley: Time for daytime dancing with the Soul Kings at Grangemouth Motown event
The next exciting event in their calendar is Motown for Maggie’s which will take place at Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday, June 22 from 2pm to 6pm.
Providing the entertainment will be the wonderful Soul Kings and the ticket price of £30 also includes a buffet.
Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “We are super excited to bring Motown for Maggie’s to the Grangemouth Town Hall. This is a new event for us and for anyone who likes a bit of day dancing to some great music.
"You can hit the dancefloor and still get home for an early night. There will be lots of prizes to be won on the day too as well as a buffet.
"And with the gorgeous Gina from the radio hosting it is shaping up to be quite the day out.”
You can purchase your tickets here.
Over 1900 people are diagnosed with cancer in Forth Valley each year. Many of these people will face tough questions, exhausting treatment and difficult emotions that can range from anxiety to loneliness and isolation.
These challenges affect not only those with cancer, but their family and friends too. Which is where the support offered by Maggie’s Forth Valley comes in- all provided at the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations and aims to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.
