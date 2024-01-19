A charity is on the lookout for volunteers who are willing to brave the heights to help fundraising.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maggie’s Forth Valley is holding its second abseil on Saturday, March 16 at the Falkirk Wheel.

Now the charity is looking for people willing to abseil 100ft off the world’s only rotating boat lift while at the same time raising much-needed funds for the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t worry if you’ve never taken the leap before as expert guidance will be provided throughout the day.

One big breath ... and don't look down. Pic: Alan Murray

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said “If anyone is looking to take on a new personal challenge or as part of a team with their colleagues to start the year with a bang then signing up to our abseil might be just the thing.

"It’s a great way to raise money for Maggie’s Forth Valley so we can continue to support people affected by cancer in our community.

"Spaces are limited so don’t delay in signing up. Everyone taking part gets a free t-shirt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s £25 to register with a £150 individual sponsorship target with all money raised going to Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Breast cancer survivor Angela Tagg, right, with daughter Lauri and Maggie's staff member Heather McArthur after last year's abseil. Pic: Alan Murray

Contact the fundraising team by calling 01324 868078, emailing [email protected] or visit the Maggie’s Forth Valley Facebook page. You can also register here

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.