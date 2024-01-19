Maggie's Forth Valley: Take the plunge for charity at the Falkirk Wheel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maggie’s Forth Valley is holding its second abseil on Saturday, March 16 at the Falkirk Wheel.
Now the charity is looking for people willing to abseil 100ft off the world’s only rotating boat lift while at the same time raising much-needed funds for the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
Don’t worry if you’ve never taken the leap before as expert guidance will be provided throughout the day.
Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said “If anyone is looking to take on a new personal challenge or as part of a team with their colleagues to start the year with a bang then signing up to our abseil might be just the thing.
"It’s a great way to raise money for Maggie’s Forth Valley so we can continue to support people affected by cancer in our community.
"Spaces are limited so don’t delay in signing up. Everyone taking part gets a free t-shirt.”
It’s £25 to register with a £150 individual sponsorship target with all money raised going to Maggie’s Forth Valley.
Contact the fundraising team by calling 01324 868078, emailing [email protected] or visit the Maggie’s Forth Valley Facebook page. You can also register here
Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.
Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.