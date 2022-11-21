Maggie's Forth Valley: Success of Christmas Fayre
Santa Claus was not the only visitor to Maggie’s Forth Valley centre on Saturday when the charity hosted a Christmas Fayre to raise lots of much-needed cash.
People were out in force to make the most of the stalls and activities, as well as learning more about how the centre, situated in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, supports cancer sufferers and their families.
The next big fundraiser, following on from the Christmas Fayre and the recent fire walk, is the family Elf Run which takes place in the grounds of Larbert Woods beside the centre on Sunday, December 4.