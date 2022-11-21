News you can trust since 1845
Maggie's Forth Valley: Success of Christmas Fayre

Santa Claus was not the only visitor to Maggie’s Forth Valley centre on Saturday when the charity hosted a Christmas Fayre to raise lots of much-needed cash.

By Jill Buchanan
5 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 5:10pm

People were out in force to make the most of the stalls and activities, as well as learning more about how the centre, situated in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, supports cancer sufferers and their families.

The next big fundraiser, following on from the Christmas Fayre and the recent fire walk, is the family Elf Run which takes place in the grounds of Larbert Woods beside the centre on Sunday, December 4.

1. Maggie's Forth Valley Christmas Fayre

Look who made a surprise visit to the Christmas Fayre.

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Maggie's Forth Valley Christmas Fayre

Everyone wants a photograph of Santa Claus

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Maggie's Forth Valley Christmas Fayre

Carrigon, Christina and Rebecca prepare to encourage visitors to part with their cash for this great cause

Photo: Scott Louden

4. Maggie's Forth Valley Christmas Fayre

Caroline and Maren, 6, from Dunipace with Maggie's supporter Maggi

Photo: Scott Louden

