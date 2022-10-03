Maggie's Forth Valley: People urged to sign up for third Firewalk at Larbert centre

Maggie’s Forth Valley are hoping lots of people sign up to take part in their third Firewalk fundraising event at the end of this month.

Taking place in the grounds of the centre next to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, intrepid firewalkers will be stepping out on the evening of Thursday, October 27

According to those organising the firewalk, it helps conquer mind over matter and encourages resilience.

But those signing up to walk across the hot coals needn’t worry, there will be lots of safety instructions and motivational input before they are challenged to tackle the course.

Cristina Pouso, Maggie’s Forth Valley fundraising manager, said: “This will be our third Firewalk at Maggie’s as it’s proved hugely popular with our supporters. It’s such a unique event and we’re so lucky to be able to host it at our centre.

"We’re having a spooktacular themed night and will have hot soup for drinks for family and friends who can come down to watch.”

Everyone who takes part will complete a safety seminar and motivational chat before completing the challenge.

Registration is £25 and Maggie’s are hoping that each person raises at least £100.

Last year’s event saw £8000 raised for the centre allowing it to continue to offer support and information to those with cancer, as well as their family and friends.