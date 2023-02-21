Maggie's Forth Valley: Mother's Day afternoon tea on offer and here's how to attend
Treat your mum to afternoon tea this Mother’s Day and also support a vital charity.
Maggie’s Forth Valley is hosting a special event on Sunday, March 19 from noon until 2pm with all money raised going to support the centre which provides support and advice for local cancer sufferers and their families.
Tickets are priced £25 and for this those attending will get delicous homemade sandwiches, a selection of cakes and pastries, homemade scones with cream and jam, tea or coffee and a glass of fizz.
While you and mum are enjoying your afternoon tea then you will also be entertained by live acoustic music during the afternoon.
Tickets are selling fast and to reserve your spot with mum, auntie or someone you want to treat, then call the Maggie’s fundraising team on 01324 868078 or email [email protected] to book your spot.
The event comes just a few days after Maggie’s Forth Valley celebrates its sixth anniversary of the centre opening in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control. Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.
Since the start of the pandemic Maggie’s has been supporting people with cancer by phone, email and digitally, but the centre is now open again to see people by appointment and drop in.