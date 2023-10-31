A Falkirk MSP joined with a cancer caring centre to raise much needed funds for its work.

Michael Matheson, who is also Scotland’s Health Secretary, joined with Maggie’s Forth Valley to host a Kitchen Table Day last Friday in the Larbert centre.

Maggie’s provides support and advice for cancer sufferers, as well as their family and friends. To keep its doors open, it needs to raise £2400 every day.

Following the event, where there was plenty of coffee, cake and chat, Mr Matheson said: “Thanks to all of those who attended the Kitchen Table Day hosted by Maggie’s Forth Valley and I. It was for a good cause and it was great to speak with people and highlight the great work that Maggie’s does.”

Kitchen table fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley organised by the centre and Michael Matheson MSP. Pic: Mark Ferguson