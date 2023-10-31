News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Maggie's Forth Valley: Michael Matheson MSP hosts Kitchen Table Day for Larbert centre

A Falkirk MSP joined with a cancer caring centre to raise much needed funds for its work.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:59 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Matheson, who is also Scotland’s Health Secretary, joined with Maggie’s Forth Valley to host a Kitchen Table Day last Friday in the Larbert centre.

Maggie’s provides support and advice for cancer sufferers, as well as their family and friends. To keep its doors open, it needs to raise £2400 every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the event, where there was plenty of coffee, cake and chat, Mr Matheson said: “Thanks to all of those who attended the Kitchen Table Day hosted by Maggie’s Forth Valley and I. It was for a good cause and it was great to speak with people and highlight the great work that Maggie’s does.”

Most Popular
Kitchen table fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley organised by the centre and Michael Matheson MSP. Pic: Mark FergusonKitchen table fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley organised by the centre and Michael Matheson MSP. Pic: Mark Ferguson
Kitchen table fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley organised by the centre and Michael Matheson MSP. Pic: Mark Ferguson

The next big fundraiser for Maggie’s will be the popular Elf Family Fun Run on Sunday, December 3. People can dress up in elf costumes if they wish to walk, jog or run round Larbert Woods with the promise of a hot chocolate and medal at the finishing line.

Related topics:Michael MathesonLarbertScotland