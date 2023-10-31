Maggie's Forth Valley: Michael Matheson MSP hosts Kitchen Table Day for Larbert centre
Michael Matheson, who is also Scotland’s Health Secretary, joined with Maggie’s Forth Valley to host a Kitchen Table Day last Friday in the Larbert centre.
Maggie’s provides support and advice for cancer sufferers, as well as their family and friends. To keep its doors open, it needs to raise £2400 every day.
Following the event, where there was plenty of coffee, cake and chat, Mr Matheson said: “Thanks to all of those who attended the Kitchen Table Day hosted by Maggie’s Forth Valley and I. It was for a good cause and it was great to speak with people and highlight the great work that Maggie’s does.”
The next big fundraiser for Maggie’s will be the popular Elf Family Fun Run on Sunday, December 3. People can dress up in elf costumes if they wish to walk, jog or run round Larbert Woods with the promise of a hot chocolate and medal at the finishing line.