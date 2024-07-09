Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Maggie’s Forth Valley is looking for someone to join its numbers and help in an important role.

A full-time centre fundraising organiser is needed at the Larbert centre located in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital and which opened seven years ago.

The person will join those already committed to providing support to those diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families and friends..

A spokesperson said: “As an integral member of the fundraising team, you will be based at Maggie’s Forth Valley and you will assist in the delivery of a wide range of operational and administrative support, as well as social media activities.

The team at Maggie's Forth Valley is recruiting. Pic: Scott Louden

"If you are passionate about bringing people together, creative, organised and a dedicated team player, we would love to meet you.”

The closing date for applications is 6pm on Sunday, July 21.