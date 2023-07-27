Members of the Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club held the event in the Dobbie Hall in May which saw £5600 raised for the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Handing over the cheque to Carrigan Kerr, centre fundraiser, chairman for the 2022/2023 session Billy Dougall said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to put on this event. It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for a worthy cause. Maggie’s require to raise an incredible £2400 per day so the money raised will go towards providing the fabulous support service. The members of the club were astounded by the final amount raised.”