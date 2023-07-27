Maggie's Forth Valley: Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club hand over £5600
Members of the Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club held the event in the Dobbie Hall in May which saw £5600 raised for the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
Over 220 people attended the evening with live entertainment including music from the musicals followed by DJ Andy Reid.
The total raised by the group since 2017 has now risen to an incredible £75,066.
Handing over the cheque to Carrigan Kerr, centre fundraiser, chairman for the 2022/2023 session Billy Dougall said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to put on this event. It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for a worthy cause. Maggie’s require to raise an incredible £2400 per day so the money raised will go towards providing the fabulous support service. The members of the club were astounded by the final amount raised.”