Maggie's Forth Valley: Join in fundraising at Summer Fayre

Maggie’s Forth Valley are hosting their first Summer Fayre on Sunday, May 22 at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert from 10am until 3pm.

There will be over 30 stalls where visitors will be able to shop from local crafters. These will include candles & wax melts, local gin from Stirling Distillery, handbags and accessories, organic skin care from Neals Yard and lots of other stalls to browse.

Sweet treats and ice creams also available form Remo’s Gelato Ice Cream on the day.

Maggie's Forth Valley in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen

There is no need to buy tickets or book a space just pop along on the day and join the fun.

People will also have the opportunity to win one of the prizes from raffle and tombola tables – all whilst raising money and supporting anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in the Forth Valley area.

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

The centres are open to see people by appointment and drop ins, for those who are visiting hospitals.