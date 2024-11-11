It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas … which must mean that the popular Maggie’s Forth Valley festive market is back.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Christmas Market will be held at the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Saturday, November 30 from 10am until 2pm.

There will be a variety of stalls where you can begin or finish your Christmas shopping. Some delicious home baking and other refreshments will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could even win one of the great prizes in the raffles and tombola.

Maggie's Forth Valley are hosting their annual Christmas Fayre later this month. Pic: Alan Murray

For the youngsters there will be a special appearance by Santa and they can visits him in his grotto where they can receive a present and have their photo taken for a suggested donation of £2.

Please note car parking will only be for blue badge holders on the day.

There will also be some great entertainment throughout the day too spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley.