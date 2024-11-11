Maggie's Forth Valley invite you to their annual Christmas Market
This year’s Christmas Market will be held at the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Saturday, November 30 from 10am until 2pm.
There will be a variety of stalls where you can begin or finish your Christmas shopping. Some delicious home baking and other refreshments will be available.
You could even win one of the great prizes in the raffles and tombola.
For the youngsters there will be a special appearance by Santa and they can visits him in his grotto where they can receive a present and have their photo taken for a suggested donation of £2.
Please note car parking will only be for blue badge holders on the day.
There will also be some great entertainment throughout the day too spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley.
