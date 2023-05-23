News you can trust since 1845
Maggie's Forth Valley hosting summer fayre in Larbert centre

Maggie’s Forth Valley is throwing open its doors next month for its annual summer fayre.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:51 BST

The popular event takes place on Saturday, June 10 from 10am till 2pm with 20 stalls selling candles, handmade jewellery, handbags and other goods from local crafters.

As well as children’s entertainment in the ground, including a bouncy castle and face painter, there will be a Fab Foods snack van, as well as home baking for sale.

There will also be the opportunity to win some great prizes from the raffle and tombola tables.

Maggies Forth Valley will be hosting their summer fayre in their Larbert centre next month
Maggies Forth Valley will be hosting their summer fayre in their Larbert centre next month
Admission is free so why not drop in on the day to the centre off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert, which is in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital and support this local charity .

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

