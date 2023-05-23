The popular event takes place on Saturday, June 10 from 10am till 2pm with 20 stalls selling candles, handmade jewellery, handbags and other goods from local crafters.

As well as children’s entertainment in the ground, including a bouncy castle and face painter, there will be a Fab Foods snack van, as well as home baking for sale.

There will also be the opportunity to win some great prizes from the raffle and tombola tables.

Admission is free so why not drop in on the day to the centre off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert, which is in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital and support this local charity .

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

