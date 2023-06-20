Maggie’s Forth Valley has launched their new virtual event, Mutt Stutt where they want people and their dogs to walk 100km throughout the month of July to support the centre which provides assistance to people living with cancer and their families in Forth Valley.

Carrigan Kerr, centre fundraising organiser, said: “If you are a regular dog walker, this is the challenge for you. If you are out walking your dog anyways, why not try raise some money for charity whilst doing so. This is the first time we have ever done this virtual event and we are so excited to see as many dogs and owners involved as possible.”

It’s free to register and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship. This £50 pays for an hour of immediate support and advice for someone just diagnosed with cancer from one of the Larbert centre’s cancer support specialists.

One of the dogs with its owner taking part in the recent Meander to Maggie's who hopefully takes part in the latest fundraiser. Pic: Scott Louden

Dogs will receive a free Maggie’s bandana and Mutt Strutt calendar tracker. There will also be a prize for top fundraiser.

Sign up using the link here or you can contact the fundraising team on 01324 868078 or by emailing [email protected] for more information.

In 2021 Maggie’s supported people 239,000 times.