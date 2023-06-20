Maggie's Forth Valley: Get your mutt to join the stutt to support charity
Maggie’s Forth Valley has launched their new virtual event, Mutt Stutt where they want people and their dogs to walk 100km throughout the month of July to support the centre which provides assistance to people living with cancer and their families in Forth Valley.
Carrigan Kerr, centre fundraising organiser, said: “If you are a regular dog walker, this is the challenge for you. If you are out walking your dog anyways, why not try raise some money for charity whilst doing so. This is the first time we have ever done this virtual event and we are so excited to see as many dogs and owners involved as possible.”
It’s free to register and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship. This £50 pays for an hour of immediate support and advice for someone just diagnosed with cancer from one of the Larbert centre’s cancer support specialists.
Dogs will receive a free Maggie’s bandana and Mutt Strutt calendar tracker. There will also be a prize for top fundraiser.
Sign up using the link here or you can contact the fundraising team on 01324 868078 or by emailing [email protected] for more information.
In 2021 Maggie’s supported people 239,000 times.
To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley please visit the centre at Maggie’s The Nina Barough Building, Off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert FK5 4SG or get in touch on 01324 868069.