News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Maggie's Forth Valley: Get your mutt to join the stutt to support charity

A fundraiser aimed at dogs and their owners takes place next month to benefit a local charity.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

Maggie’s Forth Valley has launched their new virtual event, Mutt Stutt where they want people and their dogs to walk 100km throughout the month of July to support the centre which provides assistance to people living with cancer and their families in Forth Valley.

Carrigan Kerr, centre fundraising organiser, said: “If you are a regular dog walker, this is the challenge for you. If you are out walking your dog anyways, why not try raise some money for charity whilst doing so. This is the first time we have ever done this virtual event and we are so excited to see as many dogs and owners involved as possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s free to register and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship. This £50 pays for an hour of immediate support and advice for someone just diagnosed with cancer from one of the Larbert centre’s cancer support specialists.

One of the dogs with its owner taking part in the recent Meander to Maggie's who hopefully takes part in the latest fundraiser. Pic: Scott LoudenOne of the dogs with its owner taking part in the recent Meander to Maggie's who hopefully takes part in the latest fundraiser. Pic: Scott Louden
One of the dogs with its owner taking part in the recent Meander to Maggie's who hopefully takes part in the latest fundraiser. Pic: Scott Louden
Most Popular

Dogs will receive a free Maggie’s bandana and Mutt Strutt calendar tracker. There will also be a prize for top fundraiser.

Sign up using the link here or you can contact the fundraising team on 01324 868078 or by emailing [email protected] for more information.

In 2021 Maggie’s supported people 239,000 times.

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley please visit the centre at Maggie’s The Nina Barough Building, Off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert FK5 4SG or get in touch on 01324 868069.

Related topics:DogsLarbert