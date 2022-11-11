Maggie's Forth Valley: Firewalk raises £12,000 for cancer care charity

Yvonne McIntosh, Maggie's FV Centre head was among those to complete the firewalk. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The Hallowe’en firewalk in aid of the Larbert cancer care centre proved a huge success with participants raising £12,000 for the charity. The event, which took place in the grounds of the local centre, was the third firewalk to be held by Maggie’s Forth Valley.

With the firewalk taking place just a few days before Hallowe’en it was a spooktacular themed night, watched by family and friends cheering the walkers on. All those walking took part in a safety seminar and a motivational chat before completing the challenge.

Cristina Pouso, local fundraising manager for Maggie’s, said: ““We are so delighted with our Firewalk, it raised a fantastic £12,000. All the firewalkers did a fantastic job at braving the hot coals in support of Maggie’s Forth Valley.”

Participants in the Maggie's Forth Valley Hallowe'en Firewalk. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The fundraiser was the third of its kind organised by Maggie's Forth Valley. Pic: Michael Gillen.