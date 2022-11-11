Maggie's Forth Valley: Firewalk raises £12,000 for cancer care charity
A group of brave souls walked over hot coals recently to raise vital cash for Maggie’s Forth Valley.
The Hallowe’en firewalk in aid of the Larbert cancer care centre proved a huge success with participants raising £12,000 for the charity. The event, which took place in the grounds of the local centre, was the third firewalk to be held by Maggie’s Forth Valley.
With the firewalk taking place just a few days before Hallowe’en it was a spooktacular themed night, watched by family and friends cheering the walkers on. All those walking took part in a safety seminar and a motivational chat before completing the challenge.
Cristina Pouso, local fundraising manager for Maggie’s, said: ““We are so delighted with our Firewalk, it raised a fantastic £12,000. All the firewalkers did a fantastic job at braving the hot coals in support of Maggie’s Forth Valley.”