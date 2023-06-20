News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Maggie's Forth Valley: Falkirk Provost praises centre as he hands over Unity Club cheque

The Provost of Falkirk has praised the “wonderful work” taking place in Maggie’s Forth Valley as he helped to hand over a cheque for £4000 to the centre.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read

Provost Robert Bissett was invited to see for himself the facilities in the centre, which offers support to people with cancer and their families throughout Forth Valley. He was joined by members of Redding & Westquarter Unity Club who had raised an amazing £4000 to support the charity.

Provost Bissett said many of the group attending had been moved to tears as they heard how Maggie’s had helped people in the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It really was an eye-opener – it is a wonderful, serene place that offers support to people with cancer. I have had family members go through cancer and there was never a place like this then – it is a fantastic support, not just for people who have been diagnosed, but also for their families.

Provost Robert Bissett handed over a cheque for £4000 on behalf of Westquarter and Redding Unity Club to Yvonne McIntosh, entre Head. Pic: Michael GillenProvost Robert Bissett handed over a cheque for £4000 on behalf of Westquarter and Redding Unity Club to Yvonne McIntosh, entre Head. Pic: Michael Gillen
Provost Robert Bissett handed over a cheque for £4000 on behalf of Westquarter and Redding Unity Club to Yvonne McIntosh, entre Head. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

“The staff and also the volunteers I met on the day were so nice and offer a wonderful service. People are welcome to drop in and just have a chat or get one to one support. When you get that diagnosis, it can be very isolating and it was great to see people just dropping in for a cup of tea if they need a bit of support or advice, or even just to be alone with their thoughts.

“It’s such a serene atmosphere and a really beautiful setting near Larbert Loch – I think they must be a wonderful support to the NHS.”

The Provost also thanked the Unity Club, in particular Tracey Fyffe, who led the fundraising drive, organising function nights with singer Angela Duncan and the band Midas, as well as raffles and donations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was so good of everybody to give this amazing support – £4000 is a remarkable amount to raise, especially at the moment,” he said. “But Maggie’s does not get any NHS or government funding so they need every penny they can get.”

Related topics:FalkirkNHS