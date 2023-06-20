Provost Robert Bissett was invited to see for himself the facilities in the centre, which offers support to people with cancer and their families throughout Forth Valley. He was joined by members of Redding & Westquarter Unity Club who had raised an amazing £4000 to support the charity.

Provost Bissett said many of the group attending had been moved to tears as they heard how Maggie’s had helped people in the local area.

He said: “It really was an eye-opener – it is a wonderful, serene place that offers support to people with cancer. I have had family members go through cancer and there was never a place like this then – it is a fantastic support, not just for people who have been diagnosed, but also for their families.

Provost Robert Bissett handed over a cheque for £4000 on behalf of Westquarter and Redding Unity Club to Yvonne McIntosh, entre Head. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The staff and also the volunteers I met on the day were so nice and offer a wonderful service. People are welcome to drop in and just have a chat or get one to one support. When you get that diagnosis, it can be very isolating and it was great to see people just dropping in for a cup of tea if they need a bit of support or advice, or even just to be alone with their thoughts.

“It’s such a serene atmosphere and a really beautiful setting near Larbert Loch – I think they must be a wonderful support to the NHS.”

The Provost also thanked the Unity Club, in particular Tracey Fyffe, who led the fundraising drive, organising function nights with singer Angela Duncan and the band Midas, as well as raffles and donations.

