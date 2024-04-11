Maggie's Forth Valley brushes up on new charity partnership with The Paint Shed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Paint Shed has chosen the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert as their charity partner for the next two years.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Paint Shed in this exciting new partnership. We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations to support our professional programme of cancer support across Scotland and this partnership has come at a time when people with cancer need Maggie’s more than ever.

"The cost-of-living crisis is having an undeniable impact on the lives of people with cancer with 83 per cent saying their mental health is being impacted by expenses associated with their diagnosis, the support offered by Maggie’s has never been more needed.

"Thanks to corporate partners like The Paint Shed we can continue to help by offering practical, emotional and psychological support. I would like to say a huge thank you to The Paint Shed staff and customers for helping us to be here for people with cancer and their loved ones, when they need us most.”

Michael Rolland, managing director for The Paint Shed which has a branch in Stirling, said: “Cancer is something that affects so many of our colleagues and customers so we really wanted to get behind Maggie’s and the incredible support they offer people who’s lives are impacted by cancer.