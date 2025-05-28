Maggie's Forth Valley announces return of its Summer Fayre

There will be something for everyone to enjoy at Maggie’s Forth Valley Summer Fayre when it returns next month.

The free event, which looks to raise funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley, is scheduled to take place at the centre, in Quintinshill Drive, Larbert, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 14.

Organisers promise a wonderful range of stalls in attendance, selling gel nail wraps, candles, wax melts, crystals, handmade jewellery and various handcrafted

items.

Maggie's Forth Valley is hosting its popular Summer Fayre next month (Picture: Jamie Forbes)

Visitors will also be able to grab a tasty treat or two from Fabs Foods snack van as well as some home baking, while youngsters can enjoy themselves on a bouncy castle and have their faces painted.

Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s centres are warm and welcoming spaces run by expert staff who help people live well with cancer.

Maggie’s Forth Valley opened its doors in 2017 and has been providing vital support to cancer patients ever since.

