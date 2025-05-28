Maggie's Forth Valley announces return of its Summer Fayre
The free event, which looks to raise funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley, is scheduled to take place at the centre, in Quintinshill Drive, Larbert, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 14.
Organisers promise a wonderful range of stalls in attendance, selling gel nail wraps, candles, wax melts, crystals, handmade jewellery and various handcrafted
items.
Visitors will also be able to grab a tasty treat or two from Fabs Foods snack van as well as some home baking, while youngsters can enjoy themselves on a bouncy castle and have their faces painted.
Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s centres are warm and welcoming spaces run by expert staff who help people live well with cancer.
Maggie’s Forth Valley opened its doors in 2017 and has been providing vital support to cancer patients ever since.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.