Maggie’s Forth Valley is holding its first-ever abseil at the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, March 11. Those who sign up can step off the 100ft tall iconic boat lift and abseil to the ground.

Organisers say no experience is necessary as expert guidance will be provided throughout.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “If anyone is looking to take on a new challenge and start the year with a bang then signing up to our abseil fits the bill. This will be our first abseil and a great way to raise money for Maggie’s Forth Valley so we can continue to support people affected by cancer in our community. Spaces are limited so don’t delay in signing up. Everyone taking part gets a free t-shirt.”

People are being invited to sign up to abseil off the Falkirk Wheel for Maggie's Forth Valley

It’s £25 to register with a £150 individual sponsorship target with all money raised going to Maggie’s Forth Valley. Contact the fundraising team on 01324 868078,email [email protected] or visit the Maggie’s Forth Valley Facebook page.

You can also register her e

Participants must be at least 14 years old to take part, with written permission from an adult if under 16. Maximum weight limit for a solo participant is 120kg.