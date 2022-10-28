Maggie’s, based in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert is once again hosting its fundraising Elf Run

Back for a fifth year, families and individuals can dress up as elves to walk, run, skip or cartwheel around a 1.5 mile circular route through Larbert Woods.

Taking place on Sunday, December 4, it will of course have a festive theme.

The Sigurdson family from Bonnybridge who took part in last year's Elf Run

Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “Our Elf Family Fun Run is a hugely popular event for us and so much fun for all the family. Who doesn’t want to dress up as an elf and run through the woods? We’ll have a special visitor on the day too and If you like all things festive then it’s definitely an event for you.”

As long as you’re dressed as an elf you don’t have to run the route you can walk it – even taking your family dog with you. It’s a 1.5mile run or walk or jog through Larbert Woods then back to the centre. There will then be refreshments and festive fun to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

It’s free to register and all Maggie’s ask is you raise a minimum of £50 per person or £100 per family. You can sign up here

Over 1900 people are diagnosed with cancer in Forth Valley each year. Many of these people will face tough questions, exhausting treatment and difficult emotions that can range from anxiety to loneliness and isolation. These challenges affect not only those with cancer, but their family and friends too.

With the challenges around Covid and the delays to diagnosis and changes to treatment the support offered by Maggie’s Forth Valley is needed more than ever.