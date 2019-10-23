Maggie’s Forth Valley promise festive fun with elves and lunch

All the family are being encouraged to run ‘elf’ for leather to raise money for a popular local charity.

Maggie’s Forth Valley is again hosting its Elf Family Fun Run on Sunday, December 1 to bring in much-needed funds.

Whether you want to stroll, jog or run as fast as you can round the 1.5 mile circular route through Larbert Woods they would love as many people as possible to take part.

The starting point is the Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

And the organisers are hoping as many as possible join in the festive spirit of the occasion by dressing as an elf!

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “Last year’s event was lots of fun and we had people of all ages taking part – as well as a few family pets.

“We’re hoping to see lots of people, all dressed as elves, to join us.

“It’s a fun day out and after the run there are lots of other activities to get involved in.”

Once people have got their breath back, they can make use of the outside catering, shop at the Christmas Fayre and event pop in to see Santa in his Grotto.

Registration starts at 10am, the elf warm up is at 10.45am and the fun run begins at 11am.

Tickets cost £15 per adult and £10 per child, while five years and under go free, along with dogs.

Visit Elfrun2019.eventbrite.co.uk for tickets.

The following weekend, the Maggie’s Forth Valley team will be hosting their Festive Ladies Lunch at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa.

Hosted by radio presenter Gina McKie, the event on Sunday, December 8 is an opportunity to dress up in your festive best and enjoy a glass of sparkling wine, a three course lunch and entertainment from local singer Dionne Hickey.

It will also help raise vital funds for the caring cancer centre which provides support to sufferers and their families.

Tickets cost £50 per person and are available by calling Cristina or Charlene on 01324 868078 or dropping them an email on forthvalleyfundraising@maggiescentres.org or even popping into the Maggie’s Forth Valley centre.

Gina McKie says “I can’t wait to be part of the Maggie’s Forth Valley Festive Ladies Lunch this year. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit with your girlfriends, dress to sparkle and have a boogie too with the fabulous Dionne Hickey! If you haven’t bought your ticket yet then what are you waiting for ladies.”