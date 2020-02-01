Maggie’s Forth Valley gains £3.5k funds boost

Larbert-based Maggie’s Forth Valley is just under £3,500 better off, thanks to fulsome support from staff and customers at Doune’s Scottish Antique and Arts Centre.

That business has wound up last year’s charity partnership with Maggie’s by handing over a cheque for £3,433.63p, the sum raised through donations and special events.

Cristina Pouso, Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the staff and customers at the Scottish Antique & Arts Centre for raising money for Maggie’s Forth Valley throughout 2019.

“Their efforts will allow us to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support to help people with cancer and their family and friends across Forth Valley.”

Kathryn McKeown, Centre Manager at Scottish Antique & Arts Centres said: “We would like to thank the staff and customers for all their hard work and generosity over the last year in their support for this worthy cause.

“Over the year the staff challenged themselves on the Edinburgh Culture Crawl and baked for our Book and Bake Sale.

“We also ran raffles and prize draws throughout the year - a huge thank you to Cristina and Charlene at Maggie’s, who were so friendly and encouraging in all our events!”

Maggie’s Forth Valley, in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its high quality programme of support.

The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.